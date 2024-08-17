Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTDR. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of BTDR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

