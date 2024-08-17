Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.43. 4,716,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 42,448,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

