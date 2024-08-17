Ripio Credit Network Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $7.77 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.04 or 0.99898323 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00130879 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

