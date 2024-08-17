Reviewing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Firm Capital Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $827.37 million 6.64 $47.50 million $0.26 96.27 Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -2.95% -0.69% -0.35% Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Firm Capital Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Firm Capital Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 1 3 1 2.67 Firm Capital Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Firm Capital Property Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.