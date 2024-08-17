ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $204.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,049 shares of company stock worth $20,122,695. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $227.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $228.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

