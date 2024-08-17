Radicle Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $52.63 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radicle

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

