QUASA Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. QUASA has a market cap of $138,863.09 and approximately $1,529.75 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,297.72 or 0.99976957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00166768 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,314.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

