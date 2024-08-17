Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Increased by Analyst

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rallybio in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

RLYB stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.69.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Rallybio in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

