Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Issued By Roth Capital

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VirTra in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of VirTra from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VirTra by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of VirTra by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

