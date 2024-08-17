Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,460,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,728,000 after buying an additional 3,958,998 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,502,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after buying an additional 2,154,509 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,500,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412,025 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

