Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Issued By B. Riley

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fathom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fathom’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fathom’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTHM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Fathom has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 596,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,952.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,922.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,586.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 596,335 shares in the company, valued at $983,952.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,220 shares of company stock worth $135,516 in the last ninety days. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

