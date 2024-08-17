Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.81% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

