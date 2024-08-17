ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Down 2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.22. 897,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,825,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,274,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.0% during the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,509,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,888 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $9,151,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 969,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 810,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

