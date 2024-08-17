Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMTM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 456,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.