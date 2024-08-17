Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 880,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 436,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

