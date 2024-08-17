Piper Sandler Cuts TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $8.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TELA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 197.95% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

