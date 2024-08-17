Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Announces Dividend of $18.50

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 18.50 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance
OTC:PLWN remained flat at $572.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.88. Pinelawn Cemetery has a fifty-two week low of $570.00 and a fifty-two week high of $610.00.
About Pinelawn Cemetery
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinelawn Cemetery
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.