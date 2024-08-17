Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 689 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total value of $22,436,448.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,635,491.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $9.16 on Friday, reaching $334.11. 4,533,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,195. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

