Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 227.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,948. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

