OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUT opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after buying an additional 327,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,020,000 after acquiring an additional 91,139 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,567,000 after purchasing an additional 210,208 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

