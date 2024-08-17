OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Purchases $68,214.03 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin purchased 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $68,214.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,716.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 626,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OneWater Marine

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.