OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Purchases $68,214.03 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin purchased 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $68,214.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,716.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.58.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
