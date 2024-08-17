NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.70. 1,123,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,034,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 56.25% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NuScale Power by 37.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $783,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

