Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.20

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.20 and last traded at $113.08, with a volume of 171106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Get Novartis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 331,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.