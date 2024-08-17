Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.20. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 price objective on Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 26.78.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

