NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has $93.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.59.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,794,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

