Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 707,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.96. 431,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,356. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $678.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

NR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

