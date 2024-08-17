New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Concept Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 126,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at New Concept Energy

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBR

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.