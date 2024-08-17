National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $11.04. National Vision shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,077,990 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $873.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Vision by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

