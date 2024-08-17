Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,445 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $166,709,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,661. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

