Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,901 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,144. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

