Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

NYSE FLNG traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 311,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.76. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 118.11%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

