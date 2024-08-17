Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

MPC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,195. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

