Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

