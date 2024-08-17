Nano (XNO) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $105.18 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,156.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.47 or 0.00570190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00112423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00251814 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00036427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00071769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

