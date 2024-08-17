Nano Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Nano has a market capitalization of $109.27 million and $1.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,460.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00575724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00113417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00251412 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071186 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

