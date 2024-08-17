MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRC Global

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC Global stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.