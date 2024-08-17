Morgan Stanley Trims Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Target Price to $3.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
SEER opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Seer has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.74.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Seer had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 559.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seer will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.
