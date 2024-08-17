Morgan Stanley Trims Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Target Price to $3.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seer Price Performance

SEER opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Seer has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Seer had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 559.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seer will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seer

Seer Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.