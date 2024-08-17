Morgan Stanley Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 21.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 844,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 653,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $5,373,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.