Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.95 and last traded at $99.77. Approximately 9,925,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 21,333,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

