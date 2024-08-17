Metahero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $540,191.78 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.89 million and $540,191.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001424 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

