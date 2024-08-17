Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $520.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.91.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $468.88 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,466,191,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,426,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,466,191,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

