Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 545,840 Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises about 31.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 11.61% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 77,615 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 929.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 776.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period.

VCRB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2836 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

