Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance
MGIC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 43,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,050. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $511.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magic Software Enterprises
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.