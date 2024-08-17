Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$30.75 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUG. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.73.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.39. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

