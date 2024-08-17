Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lisata Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

