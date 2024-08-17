Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Trading Down 3.6%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 23,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Liontown Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

