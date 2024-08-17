Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Accenture by 64.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 207.7% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

ACN traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.92. 2,292,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.84.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.