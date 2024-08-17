Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.7% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.82. 1,163,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.