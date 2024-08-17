Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.45

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 652173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of C$20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0600096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

