KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KORU Medical Systems were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 18,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.77. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 38.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

